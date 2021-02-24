INTO says parents have to make sure school reopening is safe

Parents have have to make sure the reopening of schools next week is safe.

The INTO is asking all parents to be make an extra effort to keep their children and family unit within a bubble to prevent transmission from now on – which means no playdates or visits with other households.

They’re also calling for parents to wear facemasks and not linger or chat during drop-offs and pickups.

Kilkenny principal Joe McKeon is Vice President of the INTO – he says some children may not be allowed back if the parents can’t verify on a form that they haven’t been in contact with any Covid cases.

Some 3rd class students will also return to school next Monday.

The Department of Education has confirmed that in situations where one teacher has second class and third class students as one group, all will return on March 1st.