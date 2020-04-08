Intreo offices close locally today for holidays and change opening hours

Today is the last chance for a week if you want to talk to someone from social welfare face to face.

The INTREO offices locally have changed their opening hours to Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings.

But they are closed on Good Friday so if you don’t get in before 1pm today they won’t open again until next Wednesday.

Sarah Drea from Citizens’ Information put out the warning on The Way It Is last night.

She said “The Intreo social welfare office has changed their opening hours, they’re now opened Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 1pm.

“They’re closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays to today (Wednesday) they’re open from 10am to 1pm and then they’re closing at 1pm, and they wont be reopening till the Wednesday after Easter the 15th at 10am, its important people know that”.