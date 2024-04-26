Pride Of The Parish is a new documentary series, produced by Monica Hayes for KCLR, set to air on Thursday and Friday evenings from 6.30pm beginning Thursday 25 April.

Across the series, Monica travels to all of the parishes in Kilkenny and Carlow to talk to locals, community groups and leaders, newcomers and long-term residents to get a sense of place and explore the issues and amenties important to the community living there.

The first episode brings us to Thomastown and features interviews with people from many of the Kilkenny town’s organisations, including Nina Harden of the Thomastown Community River Trust who speaks about their role in caring for the weir pool.

Hear Pride Of The Parish, straight after The Home Run each Thursday and Friday on KCLR from 25 April. Check the Pride Of The Parish page or our catchup section for any episodes you may have missed.

Pride Of The Parish is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee.