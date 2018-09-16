Investigation underway to prosecute Carlow fly-tippers

Carlow County Council are trying to identify where the rubbish strewn along a local road near Rathmore yesterday morning came from.

22 bags containing over 700 kilos of of mostly recyclable waste was found dumped along the road in what’s being described as a serious fly-tipping incident.

The council’s Environment Department were informed and a team of local volunteers went out to help clean up the roadside.

The rubbish is being thoroughly searched for any identifiable material with the aim of prosecuting the culprits.

The local authority is also planning to examine CCTV footage in the area as part of the investigation.

Local Cllr Will Patton says there was so much rubbish dumped along the roads that it posed a danger to motorists.