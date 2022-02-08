Investigation continues into last week’s alleged assault on teenage girl in Johnstown, Co Kilkenny

Gardaí say the investigation into an alleged assault on a teenage girl in Johnstown last week is ongoing.

No arrests have yet been made in relation to the incident on Monday, 31st January.

A manhunt was launched in the area of a lane just off the main route between Johnstown to Durrow that afternoon.

It was followed up with a series of checkpoints the following day where local Gardaí appealed to drivers for any dashcam footage that may be relevant to their investigation.

It’s understood some footage was obtained but no update has yet been issued by Gardaí in relation to the investigation.