An investigation’s been launched into the death of a young man in Co Kilkenny.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to an incident in the Freshford area yesterday afternoon.

A teenager later passed away at the scene.

KCLR News understands that the Health and Safety Authority has been notified and is conducting an investigation.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Michael McCarthy, lives in the village and says there’s the tragedy’s left the area in shock and sadness;