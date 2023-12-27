Investigation underway after body found in Co. Tipperary

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man in County Tipperary.



The man was discovered deceased at a residence in Ballycrana, Kilross, shortly after 4am on Wednesday 27th December 2023. The body remains at the scene.



The office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.



The scene remains preserved at this time for a forensic and technical examination



Any person with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Tipperary town Garda station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.