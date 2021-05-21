Investigation underway into decryption key to unlock stolen HSE data as some disruption continues for Carlow and Kilkenny services

Investigations will continue today to assess if a decryption key will unlock HSE data stolen during a ransomware attack.

The criminal gang gave it to Irish authorities yesterday, with assessments ongoing to see if it’s safe to use on its computer systems.

The government says it hasn’t paid a ransom to get the key, while thousands of hospital appointments continue to be cancelled, including the oncology clinic and some specialist diagnostic services at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny where there’s also still a disruption to X-ray and cardiac diagnostic services (see here for updates).

While here’s the latest re University Hospital Waterford: