It happened on Saturday night
Investigations continue in Carlow following the discovery of a body over the weekend.
The 25-year-old male was found dead in Penny Lane, Tullow Street at about half ten on Saturday night.
His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post mortem.
Gardaí say a file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.
KCLR News understands that foul play is not suspected.