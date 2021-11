Investigations continue in Carlow following the discovery of a body over the weekend.

The 25-year-old male was found dead in Penny Lane, Tullow Street at about half ten on Saturday night.

His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post mortem.

GardaĆ­ say a file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.

KCLR News understands that foul play is not suspected.