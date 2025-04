Gardaí have confirmed to KCLR News that they attended the scene of an alleged assault at a residence in Tullow, Co. Carlow on Sunday afternoon.

A man, aged in his 20s, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Carlow-Kilkenny.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported, and Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.