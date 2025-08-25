Investigations continue into the seizure of €1.9m worth of suspected drugs on the Kilkenny / Wexford border.

The finding was made during the search of a premises in New Ross on Friday – 89kg of cannabis, believed to be worth approx €1.76m, with 2kg of cocaine, estimated to have a street value of €140,000, was discovered.

All will now undergo further analysis.

One man aged in his forties was arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda Station in Wexford.

He’s since been released without charge and a file’s being prepared for the DPP.