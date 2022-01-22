Investigations continue into man pronounced dead at Carlow Post Office

Investigations are continuing in Carlow into all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in the town.

He was pronounced dead at the post office on the Staplestown Road shortly before midday on Friday after the emergency services were alerted.

It’s widely reported he had been brought there by 2 other men in what appeared to be an attempt to claim the dead mans pension.

When concerns for the wellbeing of the man were raised the pair fled the scene.