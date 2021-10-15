Investigations continue into theft of excavator from Kilkenny City

The theft of an excavator in Kilkenny city is under investigation.

It happened sometime between Friday last and Tuesday of this week from a depot at the Hebron Industrial Estate.

A padlocked gate was cut to gain access and it’s likely someone will have noticed the 1.6 tonne yellow machine being removed from the area.

Anyone who did notice suspicious activity or anyone offered the item for sale is asked to contact Kilkenny Gardaí.