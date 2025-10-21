Gardaí are investigating a series of violent incidents in Dungarvan, County Waterford over the weekend that left seven officers injured in separate attacks.
The first happened at around 10pm on Friday night, when gardaí tried to arrest an aggressive and intoxicated woman at a house, before being attacked by a group at the scene.
All three officers were treated for their injuries and declared unfit for duty.
Later the same night, in an unrelated incident, two other gardaí were assaulted inside Dungarvan Garda Station by a man who had been arrested.
Both officers needed hospital treatment and are also currently off duty.
A third violent incident occurred shortly after 10pm on Sunday night, when two gardaí were assaulted on Sexton Street.
A full investigation is underway into all three incidents.