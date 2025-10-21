Gardaí­ are investigating a series of violent incidents in Dungarvan, County Waterford over the weekend that left seven officers injured in separate attacks.

The first happened at around 10pm on Friday night, when gardaí­ tried to arrest an aggressive and intoxicated woman at a house, before being attacked by a group at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three officers were treated for their injuries and declared unfit for duty.

Later the same night, in an unrelated incident, two other gardaí­ were assaulted inside Dungarvan Garda Station by a man who had been arrested.

Both officers needed hospital treatment and are also currently off duty.

A third violent incident occurred shortly after 10pm on Sunday night, when two gardaí were assaulted on Sexton Street.

A full investigation is underway into all three incidents.