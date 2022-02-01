KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Investigations underway into death of a woman on a Co Laois farm
It's understood the person involved was pronounced dead at the scene last evening
Two separate investigations are underway into a farm death in Co Laois.
A woman in her sixties was injured on a farm in the Portlaoise area on Monday evening and pronounced dead at the scene.
The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed to KCLR News that the matter is under investigation.
Gardaí are also investigating the incident.