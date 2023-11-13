Investigations underway into separate burglaries in Kilkenny city and Clogh village

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating two burglaries over the weekend.

A house in Clogh village was ransacked and a number of items taken after somebody gained entry through a rear window between last Wednesday and Sunday.

Separately, last night at about 11:30pm a business premises at James Green in the city was broken into.

A bottom pane of the front door was smashed and the outlet was entered but nothing appears to have been taken.

Anybody with information on either incident is asked to contact any garda station.