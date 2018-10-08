Invitation to Communications Minister to visit Castlecomer as the wait for decent broadband goes on

The Minister for Communications is being asked to come and see for himself how the lack of broadband is impacting Castlecomer in particular.

Councillor John Brennan says it’s stopping businesses setting up in the area – one businessman in particular says broadband is the only thing preventing him from employing up to 200 people at the moment.

A small meeting was held on Friday between the businessman, Councillor Brennan and local Junior Minister John Paul Phelan.

And Councillor Brennan says an invitation is now being extended to Minister Denis Naughten.