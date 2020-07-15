Ireland and Apple win appeal against European Commission’s tax ruling

The European Commission’s ruling that Ireland must collect 13 billion euro in unpaid taxes from Apple has been annulled.

The Commission says it will carefully study the judgement and reflect on possible next steps.

The General Court of the European Union reversed the 2016 ruling this morning, saying the Commission had failed to show that Apple had been given an advantage in Ireland.

It says the Commission did not prove its case to the required legal standard.

The Department of Finance is welcoming the decision, while the European Commission is expected to appeal the ruling.