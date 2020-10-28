Ireland boasts the second highest proportion of workers in Europe with a pre-pandemic commute of an hour or more

Ireland has the second highest proportion of workers in Europe whose commute into work before the Covid-19 pandemic was taking them an hour or more.

Over one in 10 employees faced the lengthy daily trip, only in Latvia did a greater proportion of commuters take as long to get to work.

Just over half of Irish commuters only travelled for 30 minutes or less, according to new figures from Eurostat.

Grace Bolton of the European Commission office in Ireland says new approaches to long commuting need to be explored noting “Although the pandemic has made working from home much more widespread in recent months, this report highlights the long commutes which were a major feature of working life in Ireland, we need to embrace technologies that facilitate remote working while investing in more efficient public transport to promote an optimal work/life balance after the pandemic”.