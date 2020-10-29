Ireland has the highest rate of births in Europe to women over the age of 40.

Approximately 5.2% of births across the EU were to women aged 40 and older according to Eurostat.

In Ireland the figure is over 7.5%, the highest in Europe along with Spain and Italy.

Grace Bolton of the European Commission office in Dublin says increased participation in education and housing costs are contributing to women delaying having children noting “These Eurostat figures confirm that a growing proportion of women right across Europe are giving birth later in life, there are many factors driving this education takes longer, women want to establish their careers before having children and, particularly in Ireland, the cost of housing is a concern for young couples”.

