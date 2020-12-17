Ireland in ‘precarious situation’ according to the Chief Medical Officer

NPHET meet this morning to discuss the spread of Covid19, which has been described as “troubling”.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says the country is in a ‘precarious situation’ as the virus is going in the ‘wrong direction’.

It’s after six more deaths and 431 new cases were confirmed last night, for the third consecutive day 19 of them locally with 15 in Kilkenny & up to four more in Carlow.

30 patients are being treated for the virus at St Luke’s Hospital overnight after one admission yesterday, three of them are in the critial care unit while there are three further suspected cases there.

More restrictions are due to be lifted tomorrow, allowing people travel anywhere in Ireland, and three households to meet.

But former HSE director general Tony O’Brien believes it should now be reviewed.

Kerry School

386 pupils and more than 20 staff at a primary school in Co. Kerry have been asked to restrict their movements until December 30th following a large outbreak of Covid19.

The HSE has informed parents of students at Scoil Mhuire in Killorglin that 17 cases of the virus have been identified at the mixed school.

It says all staff and students will now be tested following one of the largest outbreaks in a school to date.

Local councillor Michael Cahill says it was first brought to the attention of parents at the weekend.

Northern Ireland

Professor Gabriel Scally is calling for Northern Ireland to go back into lockdown.

Health minister Robin Swann will bring a number of new proposals to the Stormont Executive today, to limit the spread of Covid19.

Deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill says there’s ‘no doubt’ intervention is needed.

Hospitals are operating at 105% capacity, and 510 new cases were reported yesterday.

The North’s lockdown was lifted last Friday, but Professor Scally says more restrictions are needed again.

Meanwhile, the British Medical Association’s calling for intensive care staff from the Republic to be sent to the North to cope with its crisis.

The BMA’s chair for Northern Ireland is Tom Black, he says they need help:

Vitamins

Health officials don’t believe there’s ‘enough evidence’ to suggest taking Vitamin D prevents or treats Covid19.

Leading organisations were asked to look into it after some studies found it might be effective.

They’ve concluded more research is needed.

Pets

A third of pet owners in the UK admit to talking to their animals more during the pandemic, about anything from the weather to football and TV.

A study by Purina says around the same figure claim their furry friends have been “hugely important” to their mental health during the crisis.

Psychologist Jo Hemmings says people underestimate how important pets can be.