Ireland records fourth Covid-19 death as total cases pass 900 mark

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a patient diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland has died. The patient is a male, in the east of the country, with an underlying health condition.

There have now been four Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 121 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as at 1:00pm, Sunday 22 March.

There are now 906 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the confirmed cases, figures for Kilkenny (11) and Carlow (less than or equal to 5) have not changed from Saturday’s reporting.

There is now at least one confirmed case of Covid-19 in every county in Ireland.

Prior exposure

“I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the patient who died today”, said Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health.

“Cases confirmed today were most likely exposed to Covid-19 prior to the introduction of the public health measures implemented on Friday, 13 March.

“It is vital that everyone complies with the public health advice on hand and cough hygiene, working from home where possible and practising social distancing of 2 metres.”

“Public health doctors carrying out contact tracing are advising that confirmed cases are now reporting fewer contacts, which is an encouraging sign that people are following the public health guidance.”

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of everyone adhering to public health advice. You are actively helping flatten the curve and limit the spread of Covid-19.”

“Anyone waiting to be tested should act as though their test is positive and should self-isolate now, while they await testing and results.”

Covid-19 Case Analysis (using figures as of Friday 20 March)