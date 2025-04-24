There are 290 thousand fewer cattle in Ireland this year, when compared to last.

Data from the Department of Agriculture’s AIMs records reveal the country is now on course to reach its lowest herd level in a decade.

According to the Irish Farmer’s Journal, dairy cow numbers are now joining the suckler decline.

President of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association, Denis Drennan, says long-term concerns for the sector are also discouraging young people from carrying on. ”There’s a certain number of people getting out of farming each year and no one is coming in to replace them.”