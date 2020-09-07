KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Ireland’s economy is officially in recession
April, May and June saw the largest quarter on quarter fall ever recorded
Ireland’s economy is now officially in recession.
GDP fell by just over 6% in April, May and June – the largest quarter on quarter fall ever recorded.
New CSO figures show the construction industry took a hit of 38% – with the transport, hotel and restaurant sector contracting by 30%.
Economist Jim Power says the impact of the Covid 19 lockdown is clear:
“If you look at the indigenous parts of the economy, consumer spending fell back by 19.6%, which is pretty dramatic and we also saw the traditional, indigenous Irish-owned industries under quite a bit of pressure. The domestic economy in the second quarter was hit very very significantly by the shut down imposed by Covid 19.”