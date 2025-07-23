Ireland’s first track and field female Olympian, Maeve Kyle, has died at the age of 96.

Born in Kilkenny in 1928, she made history at the 1956 Melbourne Games, competing in the 100m and 200m.

ADVERTISEMENT

A former KIlkenny College student she went on to represent Ireland at three Olympic Games, becoming the nation’s first triple Olympian.

Also a star in Irish hockey, she earned 58 caps and was twice named to the World All Star team.

A spokesperson for the Kilkenny College said “Maeve Kyle’s legacy as a trailblazer in Irish sport will never be forgotten.”