Irelands greenhouse gas emissions have reduced significantly and are now at their lowest level since 1990.

Emissions data from the EPA show the largest single year reductions in the energy and agriculture sectors in 2023.

Residential emissions decreased by 7.1%.

In total, 55 million tonnes of carbon dioxide were emitted in 2023 excluding emissions from Land Use, Land Use Change and Forestry.

Mary Frances Rochford, Programme Manager, EPA says; “We’re seeing that Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions are at their lowest levels in three decades in 2023 so these reductions we’re seeing across almost all sectors, we’re seeing the largest single year decrease in energy and agriculture, the lowest level of residential emissions and we see the transport emissions are now below pre-Covid levels”.

