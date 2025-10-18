Golden Discs returns to Carlow Town today.
The music chain closed its local outlet in the town in 2009 but is opening the doors on its newest venture at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre.
Mayor Paul Doogue says it’s generated a bit of a boost for the locality,
“The mood is great, it’s exciting because I remember Golden Discs, years back myself
where you go in and buy the disc. Any business that comes into Carlow, is very
very welcome, but I’d like to wish them the very best to luck and it’s great to see them
coming into Carlow.