The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) is accusing the Road Safety Authority (RSA) of massaging the driver test figures, by moving testers around.

It claims testers have been moved from articulated truck and bus testing to car testing.

The association adds this has led to an increase of 42 per cent in wait times for a truck test between April and June.

Speaking to KCLR Ger Hyland, President of the Irish Road Haulage Association, said commercial testing has been all but stopped and something needs to be done.