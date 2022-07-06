Irish coastguard confirms helicopter seen over Carlow and Kilkenny last evening was on a training mission

The Irish coastguard’s confirmed its helicopter was not engaged in a search or rescue mission locally last evening.

Concerns had been raised following multiple sightings in both counties between 4 & 6pm.

It was seen travelling over parts of South Kilkenny, then circling the city and also Carlow town before flying over Laois and Kildare and back through Carlow to Waterford.

But the Rescue 117 team has assured KCLR News that its crew was merely training.