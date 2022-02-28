Irish drivers most distracted by eating or drinking while driving as well as by children in their vehicles

Irish drivers are most distracted by eating or drinking as well as by children in their vehicles.

That’s according to a survey of over 5,000 motorists by AA Ireland.

54% admit to eating or drinking a non-alcoholic beverage while driving with 52% saying they find children distracting – with 2% saying they were involved in a collision or near-miss while attending to a child in the car in the past year.

32% describe themselves as a ‘back seat driver’ while travelling with a partner or spouse.

It seems mobile phones are still an issue with 12% using a handheld phone while 9% send a text and 6% use a smartphone to look up the internet while driving.

Personal grooming makes the list with 3% reporting brushing their hair with 2% putting on make-up while behind a wheel and 1% floss their teeth.

