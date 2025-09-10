Ireland South MEP Kathleen Funchion has described EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen State of the Union address this morning as “a missed opportunity to outline meaningful action on Gaza.

She also stated that the Commission’s response to the genocide has been appalling, eroding public trust in the EU.

She also claimed it was a missed chance for the President to show the EU is committed to peace and diplomacy rather than pumping more money into militarisation

Speaking to KCLR MEP Funchion says that the EU is moving away from where it began:

“Were into very worrying times, this is where I think we really need to go back to what Europe was all about, it was a peace project and were drifting further and further away from that”