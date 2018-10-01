Irish Water return for works in Kilkenny city for a month

You can expect some possible traffic delays in Kilkenny City for the next four weeks as works on Patrick Street will resume today.

Irish Water had to halt the replacement of water mains there during the summer following consultation with local businesses and the county council.

Before the works were suspended a new water mains was installed in the area and now the work starting today will see them connect each of the premises along Patrick Street to it.

However Mark O’Duffy of Irish Water says the impact on traffic along the street won’t be as big this time.

He says traffic will remain 2-way throughout as most of the work will be along the footpath and parking bay areas.