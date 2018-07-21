Irish Water urging people in Carlow and Kilkenny to stay conserving water despite rain

Irish Water’s appeal to conserve water remains in place despite wet conditions in many parts of the country yesterday.

The company says the supply of water will still be of concern until there is significant rainfall.

More than 620,000 people around the country are affected by restrictions – including those in Kilkenny who are on the Bennettsbridge supply scheme.

The overnight restrictions that had been in place in Carlow were lifted earlier this week.

Kate Gannon from Irish Water says they will review a week’s data before making any decisions regarding the rest of the country.