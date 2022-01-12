Isolation rules for close contacts change from Thursday midnight

The Cabinet has approved changes to close contact isolation rules.

It means close contacts who have been boosted and don’t have symptoms won’t have to restrict their movements.

Under 40’s won’t be sent for a PCR test if they have a positive antigen.

Anyone with a positive test will have to isolate for seven days.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has said the approach is non-evidence based, but Taoiseach Micheál Martin believes it’s the right balance saying:

“You also have to factor in Irelands high level of vaccination compared to other countries”

The new regime will come into place from midnight on Thursday.