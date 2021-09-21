IT Carlow among top 5 performing higher education institutions in Ireland

IT Carlow is one of the top performing higher education institutions in Ireland.

U-Multirank (https://www.umultirank.org) is the biggest and most inclusive university ranking in the world.

It compares performance of higher education institutions across areas like teaching and learning, research, knowledge transfer, international orientation and regional engagement.

This year is the eighth edition and IT Carlow is the only Institute of Technology to make the top 5.

The local IT gets nine top A grades from U-Multirank in 2021 – That’s up four from last year.

They were awarded for things like their Bachelor graduation rate; international academic staff; graduates working in the region and the gender balance indicator.