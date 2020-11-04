IT Carlow begins conferring ceremonies for 3,000 graduands

For the first time in its 50-year history, Institute of Technology Carlow today commenced the first of eleven virtual conferring ceremonies that will see more than 3,000 graduands conferred over the next week.

In addressing all IT President Dr. Patricia Mulcahy said “You now take your place as graduates of our institute, receiving internationally recognised awards that will stand the test of time and help equip you for all the opportunities that lie ahead. I have no doubt that the knowledge, skills and attributes you have developed during your time with us will give you the tools to face the future with confidence. You have accomplished great things and you are going to accomplish even more”.

Acknowledging the tremendous co-operation, innovation, and generosity of spirit that has prevailed right across the Institute of Technology Carlow’s 10,000 strong community of students and staff since the pandemic reached Ireland in early 2020, Dr. Mulcahy confirmed that a celebratory event will be held at an appropriate time in the future, noting “I look forward to the time when we can once again come together to celebrate your accomplishments and mark your achievement in the usual way: with handshakes and speeches; with pomp and ceremony; and, most importantly, in one another’s company. Until then, know that we are exceptionally proud of each and every one of you. It has been our privilege to know you, to teach you, and to learn from you”.

She added that this year’s conferring ceremonies coincide with a significant moment for Institute of Technology Carlow as it marks 50 years since it first offered higher education programmes to learners in the southeast and across the country and said “There have been many changes and achievements in the first half-century of our journey to becoming one of Ireland’s largest and most progressive institutes of technology and, in little more than a year’s time, a technological university. In reaching 50 years, we thank the people before us who made this possible and we look to the future as we continue to evolve and lead. We look forward to another 50 years of knowledge and innovation, of openness and engagement, and to the many successes that lie ahead for you and all our alumni”.

Welcoming the graduands and their families, Mr John Moore, Chair of the Governing Body of Institute of Technology Carlow told of how they were about join the institute’s global alumni of almost 65,000 pursuing fulfilling careers around the world. He commended them on their contribution to the institute and spoke about the current challenging environment.

Mr Moore said “As well as its challenges, the world you graduate into presents as much opportunity as ever. Earlier this year you, along with the staff of Institute of Technology Carlow, demonstrated your ability to meet any challenge. The successful conclusion of your courses and your conferring today is a testament to that. So to all our 2020 graduands who will be conferred this year, and to all the Institute staff, thank you”.

In addition he commented “We don’t need to be physically together to be collectively proud and to celebrate your achievement and that is what we are doing today. As an Institute of Technology Carlow graduate, you have an arsenal of attributes. Collectively and individually, you are equipped and able to face present and future challenges, common or personal, global or local. We look forward to your impact with confidence”..

As part of the virtual conferring ceremony, there were special, recorded messages of encouragement and inspiration from the Oscar-nominated animator, producer and director Nora Twomey of Kilkenny based Cartoon Saloon and from business leader Dr. David Dempsey, co-founder of Salesforce Europe and general manager at Salesforce Ireland where he leads a team of more than 1,800.

The occasion also included a video vox pop of graduands from across the institute’s many programmes of study who spoke about what their years at Institute of Technology meant to them.

-ENDS-

For reference: Alma Feeley, Communications Office, Institute of Technology Carlow

m: 087 8204934 e: [email protected]