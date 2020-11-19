IT Carlow to host a virtual open day later this month

IT Carlow’s to host a new, virtual open day later this month.

Guidance counsellors will be invited to participate in a Zoom session with the facility’s President, Dr. Patricia Mulcahy, who will talk about new developments and opportunities at the institute.

There will also be a student room where, in a peer-to-peer session, current students will chat to potential ones about their courses and college life.

Participants can also take a campus tour, hear about the course range, participate in live Q&As and get advice and guidance on fees, grants, scholarships, as well as the different access routes.

Schools Liaison Officer for IT Carlow, Alison Moore, says “Our last virtual open day was a huge success and we are delighted to be able to bring IT Carlow to potential new students once again, this time with several new features such as our student room and guidance counsellor session with Dr. Mulcahy”.

She adds “Now is the time when students start thinking about their CAO choices and our virtual open day has everything to assist them with their decision making”.

To attend click here on Thursday 26th November between 10am and 3pm.