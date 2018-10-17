It could be days before ‘boil water’ notice lifted for Borris

It could be a few days yet before a boil water notice is lifted for the Borris Water Supply.

More than 600 customers have been warned not to drink the water without boiling it first following an incident on Monday night which saw households first told not to drink the water at all.

That was downgraded to a boil water notice yesterday afternoon and that remains in place for now until Irish Water, the county council and the HSE are satisfied that the supply is clear again.

James O’Toole of Irish Water told KCLR Live this morning says providing a safe and quality supply to customers is their priority.