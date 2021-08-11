“It feels a little bit like our voices are starting to be listened to” says Carlow mother as new Parole act comes into effect

It feels a little bit like our voices are starting to be listened to.

The words of Carlow mother Kathleen Chada as the new Parole act comes into effect increasing the time a life-sentence prisoner has to serve before being considered for parole from 7 to 12 years. (More on that here).

Kathleen’s two sons Eoghan and Ruairi were killed by their father Sanjeev in 2013 – he is currently serving a life sentence.

She told KCLR Live she thinks he should never be released from prison but acknowledged this change is a step in the right direction.

