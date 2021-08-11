KCLR NewsNews & Sport
“It feels a little bit like our voices are starting to be listened to” says Carlow mother as new Parole act comes into effect
Her sons were both killed by their father in 2013
It feels a little bit like our voices are starting to be listened to.
The words of Carlow mother Kathleen Chada as the new Parole act comes into effect increasing the time a life-sentence prisoner has to serve before being considered for parole from 7 to 12 years. (More on that here).
Kathleen’s two sons Eoghan and Ruairi were killed by their father Sanjeev in 2013 – he is currently serving a life sentence.
She told KCLR Live she thinks he should never be released from prison but acknowledged this change is a step in the right direction.
Hear her conversation with our Brian Redmond in full here: