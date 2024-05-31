More Gardaí and speed detection vans are out across Carlow and Kilkenny as part of the Bank Holiday Weekend road safety campaign.

The latest operation got underway at 7am yesterday (Thursday, 30th May) and continues to 7am next Tuesday – bank holiday weekends can be quite dangerous on all routes with increased traffic.

300 motorists were stopped at a two-hour checkpoint at Foulkstown, Kilkenny yesterday with close to a third of those tested for intoxicants – one person was taken to the city Garda Station on suspicion of drug-driving.

Divisional Roads Policing Inspector for Waterford, Kilkenny & Carlow Paul Donohoe is warning his team is out en masse and if you’re caught breaking the law, you will face consequences while he also appeals for people to contact Gardaí if they notice dangerous driving (you can also lo-call Traffic Watch: 0818 205 805);

Corabh Wise is Station Officer at Kilkenny City Fire Service – he and his team don’t want to meet you at a traffic site this bank holiday weekend;

Michelle Colclough of Kilkenny Civil Defence has a road safety message too;

Colette Power is the new Road Safety Officer with Kilkenny County Council and she’s been outlining her mission;

One of the young drivers stopped and roadside tested (he was negative for drink & drugs) told KCLR News that something needs to be done to stop further loss of life among his peers.

These people out walking their dog reacted to the road safety campaign at Foulkstown;