IT Carlow student inductions go ahead with strict public health measures

IT Carlow is still going ahead with student inductions this week, despite the Minister asking all colleges to limit the numbers on campus as much as possible.

The Vice President of the college has told KCLR that they put a lot of work into their safety measures so they decided to go ahead with their plans to bring the students in on their first week for orientation.

However all clubs and society activity has been canceled.

The Minister Simon Harris issued guidance for all colleges to limit the numbers on campus and to move all classes online as much as possible.

It’s after a series of coronavirus outbreaks has forced universities in the UK into quarantine.

Declan Doyle has told KCLR they are confident the measures are safe even if it makes things difficult for everyone involved.