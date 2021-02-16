IT Carlow named as new location for mass vaccination centre for Carlow town

Carlow’s mass vaccination centre will now be in the local Institute of Technology.

The HSE has confirmed to KCLR that it’ll be located at the The Barrow Centre at IT Carlow.

The Government had announced on Monday that the Seven Oaks Hotel would be the venue in the county where the general public could get their Covid-19 jabs.

But it emerged on Tuesday on KCLR that no deal had been done with the hotel and that the HSE were still actively looking at other sites.

A statement to KCLR on Tuesday evening has announced the change in location.

The HSE South East says the centres there and at Cillín Hill in Kilkenny will be operational by the early April when it’s expected enough vaccine will be available to start administering vaccine to the general population.

However KCLR understands that, although negotiations are at an advanced stage, no deal has been signed yet for the event centre at Cillín Hill to host a vaccination centre.