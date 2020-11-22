It’s a nice day for a walk according to Carlow Weather man Alan O’Reilly

It’s a nice day for walking, but be sure to wrap up well!

That’s the advice from local weather expert Alan O’Reilly.

Alan, of Carlow Weather, has been telling KCLR what conditions we can expect today; ”Ir will only be around 7 to 8 degrees today across Carlow and Kilkenny. There’s a small chance of a passing shower but overall it will be a bright day and pleasant day for a walk. Just wrap up well!”