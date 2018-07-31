“It’s a slap in the face to rural Ireland” Says Deputy Bobby Aylward

A local TD is hitting out at Fine Gael for its failure to deliver for rural Ireland on the National Broadband Plan.

Bobby Aylward’s comments following the withdrawal of SSE from the tender process, leaving Enet the last firm bidding for the business.

Speaking to KCLR News Deputy Aylward says the latest delay of a nationwide broadband is a slap in the face to rural Ireland.

Meanwhile, the Minister Of State at the Department of Communications believes the government will be in a position to sign a contract on the national broadband plan by the end of the year.

But Deputy Aylward’s not convinced as the roll-out has been delayed so many times.