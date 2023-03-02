“It’s been a white elephant for far too long” says Councillor Pat Dunphy as Ferrybank Shopping Centre ownership is confirmed

Ownership of Ferrybank Shopping Centre has finally been confirmed.

Members of the Piltown Municipal District met yesterday where they finally got some clarity on the situation.

Fine Gael’s Pat Dunphy says they will be keen to see some activity there soon after such a long time lying idle.

“We will want Kilkenny County Council to follow up with the owners and to clarify and give a bit of certainty to everything, see what their plan is, see what’s happening, and help those, I think, wherever we can to get that place open and running, it’s been a white elephant for far too long,”.