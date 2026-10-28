CK United’s chances of reaching the semi-finals of the truncated FAI National League season are hanging by a thread following last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to UCC.

The result leaves CK United needing other results to go their way if they are to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

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Despite the disappointment, manager Tom O’Connor believes the club can take plenty of positives from the campaign, pointing to the progress being made both on and off the pitch.

Speaking after the defeat, O’Connor said:

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“The club as a whole has been brilliant. The lads on the pitch are mirroring what’s happening off the pitch. I think it’s going to get better and better.”

O’Connor also acknowledged that, while the club would have liked to extend their season into the semi-finals, the shortened campaign was always about more than just results.

“This truncated season was never going to be the be-all and end-all.

“Really happy with the campaign, but definitely not great that it is finished.”