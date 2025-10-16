It’s heartbreaking – that’s the reaction of a Carlow woman who’s among those to loose her job this week.

28 people were employed across the Lazy River Cafe, Calluna Bar & Grill as well as associated offerings at Carlow Golf Club and Carlow Institute of Further Education’s canteen.

While a family formed the core, those they employed were considered family too, as were the many regulars served at each of the premises.

The immediate closures were confirmed on socials on Tuesday night and covered on KCLR News yesterday – claims elsewhere that they would reopen next week have been ruled out, though there’s always hope of a future rebirth.

Louise Delacey has worked at the Graiguecullen outlet for 13 of its 16 years;