It’s now 25 years since Kilkenny woman Jo Jo Dullard disappeared

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of Kilkenny woman Jo Jo Dullard.

She was last seen aged 21 on November 9 1995 as she tried to make her way back to Callan from Dublin.

The took the only bus available, which was going to Naas in Co Kildare, and from there hitched two lifts and ended up in Moone. She rang a friend in a phonebox to tell her what was going on and then said a car had stopped for her.

Nobody has seen or heard from her since.

Last month Gardai upgraded the investigation to a murder inquiry and they continue to appeal for information.