It’s official: Carlow was Ireland’s sun spot for Summer 2018

Carlow was the place to be for the summer of 2018.

This year’s summer season has been the hottest, driest and sunniest on record.

Met Éireann has released data showing that overall, Carlow recorded the highest mean temperature for the months of June, July and August.

This past summer will be remembered as a summer of intense heat and drought conditions in Ireland.

The data from Met Éireann shows that their weather station in Oak Park, Carlow, recorded the highest mean temperature in the country, at 16.8 degrees – the station’s warmest summer since 1995.

Shannon Airport had the highest temperature of any one day over the last three months when the mercury hit 32 degrees on the 28th of June – the hottest day there since 1946.

Meanwhile, for August alone, Carlow actually had the highest temperature, and that was on the 18th when it reached 26.6 degrees – the highest August temperature in Carlow since 2003.

The lowest amount of rainfall for the month was also recorded at Oak Park.

It was the driest August there since 2011 at a total of 39.8mm for the whole month.