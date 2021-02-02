It’s results day for those who sat the Leaving Cert exams, 49 of the students are in Carlow and Kilkenny

Nearly 2 in 5 written Leaving Cert exams scored higher than the calculated grades.

Over 2,200 students who sat deferred papers in November will receive their results from midday (more here).

31 students in Carlow applied to sit Leaving Certificate Examinations with 25 of them actually doing so while in Kilkenny 24 sat the exams, after 29 applied.

Around a third of the results nationwide were lower than the calculated grade that was awarded.

Education expert and guidance counsellor Brian Mooney says those grades will now be applied to third level applications.

Any student who received additional points today will get the chance to start a higher point course in September.

President of the Institute of Guidance Councillors, Beatrice Dooley, says they’ll be contacted next weeks.

Meanwhile, yesterday saw the CAO deadline kick in – more on that here

Other key dates: